Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.