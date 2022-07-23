Capita’s (CPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 28.92 ($0.35) on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The company has a market capitalization of £487.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.

Insider Activity

Capita Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($143,664.60).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

