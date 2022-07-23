Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSCCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSCCF opened at 1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.10. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 1.73 and a twelve month high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.