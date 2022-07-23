Casper (CSPR) One Day Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Casper has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $168.82 million and $3.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,024,981,157 coins and its circulating supply is 5,447,397,081 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

