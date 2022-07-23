Casper (CSPR) One Day Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Casper has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $168.82 million and $3.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,024,981,157 coins and its circulating supply is 5,447,397,081 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
