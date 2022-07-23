Chainswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,167.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $480,530.74 and approximately $8,167.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,459,167 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

