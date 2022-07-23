Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.29.
Cineplex Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of CGX opened at C$11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
