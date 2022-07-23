Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.29.

Shares of CGX opened at C$11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$10.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.0680616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

