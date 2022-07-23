Citigroup Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Citigroup has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,377,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,263,000 after buying an additional 548,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 750,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

