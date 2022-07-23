City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

City Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $82.28. 66,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.55.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in City by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of City by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

