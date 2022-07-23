Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
