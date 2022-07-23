Coin98 Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $91.49 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00092655 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010044 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

