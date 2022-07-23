Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

