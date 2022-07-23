Columbia Banking System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

