Columbia Banking System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.
Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.
In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
