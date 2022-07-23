Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

