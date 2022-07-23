Contrasting BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -2,511.20% N/A -917.66% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.61% 22.68% 7.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 8 7 0 2.38

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 306.55%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, suggesting that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 1.42 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.90 $2.65 billion $0.77 9.52

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

