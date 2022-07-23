Cook Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032722 BTC.
About Cook Protocol
Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.
