Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 239,909 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,488,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,740,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

