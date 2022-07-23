Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

