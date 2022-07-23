Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 666.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.