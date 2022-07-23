Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,054.15 or 0.99981462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 198,271,256 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

