Cosmos Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00044568 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $341.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,352.48 or 1.00014811 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001176 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024043 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001535 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.