Cosmos Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00044568 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $341.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,352.48 or 1.00014811 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004354 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

