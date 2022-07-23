Cowen Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$3.40

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.38.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE:WEED opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.56.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.