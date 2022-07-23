Cowen Increases Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$2.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.99.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($1.11). The business had revenue of C$50.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

See Also

