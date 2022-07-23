Cowen Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $86.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

