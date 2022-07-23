CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.41. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

