Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38,096.00

Cred (LBA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $38,096.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Cred Coin Profile
Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cred
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars.
