Critical Contrast: Full Truck Alliance (YMM) and Its Peers

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Full Truck Alliance to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52% Full Truck Alliance Competitors -30.95% -62.92% -7.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million -$573.46 million -6.32 Full Truck Alliance Competitors $1.72 billion $247.18 million -37,979.82

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Full Truck Alliance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Full Truck Alliance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance Competitors 1614 11050 23887 523 2.63

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 72.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.23%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance peers beat Full Truck Alliance on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

