Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CROX opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 33.5% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 31.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 47.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 55.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

