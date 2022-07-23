Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.61. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

