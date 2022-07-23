Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.91.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

CCK stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Crown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

