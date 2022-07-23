Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

CCK stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.