CryptoBlades (SKILL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00008157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032408 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

