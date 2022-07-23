Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 68,538 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $222,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 47,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

