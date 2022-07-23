Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $22,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 332,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.