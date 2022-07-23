Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $164.88 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 516,161 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $164,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $88.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

