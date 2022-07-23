Curecoin Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $411,278.63 and $48.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00248033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,401,768 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

