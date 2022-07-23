Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 27,388,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,625,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

