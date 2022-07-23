Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 904 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,917,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,774. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

