Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. 566,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

