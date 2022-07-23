Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

GDX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,388,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

