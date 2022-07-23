Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $179.05. 232,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

