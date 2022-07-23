CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

