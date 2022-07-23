CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

