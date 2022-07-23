CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $24,902.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,515.60 or 1.00095674 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00031129 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023226 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00251915 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00045038 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
CyberMiles Profile
CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CyberMiles
