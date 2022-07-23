Cyclub Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
