Cyclub Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.