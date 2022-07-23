D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

