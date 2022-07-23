D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
