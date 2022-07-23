Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danone from €54.00 ($54.55) to €56.00 ($56.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danone from €49.00 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($56.57) to €55.00 ($55.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($58.59) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

