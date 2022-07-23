DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

