DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $112,969.02 and approximately $64.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032258 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

