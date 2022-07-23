DigitalBits Tops 24-Hour Volume of $258,102.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $38.10 million and $258,102.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00212422 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005057 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001120 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00566807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

