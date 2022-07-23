Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 60 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 90.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 242 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 183,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $113,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average of $531.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.