Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Invests $301,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

